Fertiliser stocks remain under Budget pressure, fall up to 5%

Fertiliser stocks continued to be under pressure on February 3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech had talked about pushing organic farming and cutting down on chemical fertilisers.
The government planned to rationalise fertiliser subsidy by encouraging balanced use of fertilisers, including traditional organic ones as against incentivised use of chemicals, the Budget, presented on February 1, said. It has set aside Rs 71,345 crore for subsidy in 2020-21.
Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers and Madras Fertilisers, which slipped up to 5 percent, were the worst hit in the sector.
The Budget 2020 has got mixed reviews from economists, experts and financial institutions.
Economists at domestic rating agency Crisil doubt that the Budget will attain its growth target, given the rural boost and thus consumption and revenue realisations, a PTI report said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) said it did not find any major stimulus in the Budget 2020.
It thinks markets' disappointment will last a short while and the recent mid-cap excitement could lose steam.The Sensex was 58 points up at 39,794 while the Nifty was 26 points up at 11,687 at 1145 hours.