Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fertiliser stocks remain under Budget pressure, fall up to 5%

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers and Madras Fertilisers were worst hit, slipping up to 5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
Fertiliser stocks continued to be under pressure on February 3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech had talked about pushing organic farming and cutting down on chemical fertilisers.

The government planned to rationalise fertiliser subsidy by encouraging balanced use of fertilisers, including traditional organic ones as against incentivised use of chemicals, the Budget, presented on February 1, said. It has set aside Rs 71,345 crore for subsidy in 2020-21.

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers and Madras Fertilisers, which slipped up to 5 percent, were the worst hit in the sector.

The Budget 2020 has got mixed reviews from economists, experts and financial institutions.

Economists at domestic rating agency Crisil doubt that the Budget will attain its growth target, given the rural boost and thus consumption and revenue realisations, a PTI report said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) said it did not find any major stimulus in the Budget 2020.

It thinks markets' disappointment will last a short while and the recent mid-cap excitement could lose steam.

The Sensex was 58 points up at 39,794 while the Nifty was 26 points up at 11,687 at 1145 hours.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

