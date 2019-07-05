App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fertiliser stocks fall 1-12% after FM's emphasis on Zero Budget farming

Zero Budget Farming is mainly where one uses the organic materials available at own farm to grow the harvest and chemical use is not there which one has buy

Fertiliser and agrochemical stocks corrected in the range of 1-12 percent on July 5 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on Zero Budget Farming.

Madras Fertilisers was the biggest loser, down 12 percent, followed by National Fertilizers, Aries Agro, Mangalore Chemicals, GNFC, RCF, UPL and Dhanuka Agritech that slipped 4-8 percent.

Zero budget farming aims at ending the reliance of farmers on loans and reducing their production costs and in turn ending the debt trap (debt cycle) for farmers.

"The word ‘budget’ refers to credit and expenses and hence ‘Zero Budget Farming’ means farming that is free of any loans, credits, and expenses on purchased inputs (like seeds, fertilizers, chemicals etc.),” Gaurav Garg, head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol.

He said Zero budget farming aims to double farm income, especially by reducing loan burden and getting the farmers out of the trap.

"This would also provide a large scale impact socially, by reducing suicide incidents among farmers. This scheme, if implemented properly, can make a huge impact socially as it is intended towards reducing farm distress," he added.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 08:42 pm

