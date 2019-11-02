US Fed's pause fails to dampen gold's spirit

Ravindra Rao

Gold traded marginally higher after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rate, but still remained in a narrow range near $1,500/oz showing little reaction to the Fed’s monetary policy.

The Fed cut its interest rate by 0.25 percent to 1.5-1.75 percent. This is the third consecutive rate cut to support the economy and was largely expected.

It also indicated that it may avoid additional cuts unless economic outlook worsens significantly. Fed was largely expected to indicate a halt in its rate cuts given the thaw in the US-China trade tensions and stability in financial markets.

Market players, however, downplayed the Fed's pause signal and this is also evident from losses in the US dollar index and drop in US bond yields. The US dollar index hit a low of 97.244 today, the lowest level since October 21. The US 10-year bond yield fell to near 1.74 percent, a one-week low.

If we look at Bloomberg estimates, market players are now seeing a near 20 percent chance of another rate cut at the December meeting, slightly less than 27 percent chance seen a day earlier.

Global growth worries, US-China trade uncertainty and loose monetary policy stance of other central banks may keep the pressure on the central bank to act again.

Economic data from major economies has disappointed keeping growth concerns high. China’s manufacturing PMI weakened further from 49.8 to 49.3 in October. The index has stayed below the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, for six straight months.

Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter amid ongoing protests. The economy shrank 3.2 percent in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter. The readings were the weakest for the Asian financial hub since 2008/2009.

The US and China are making efforts to finalise terms of the first phase of a trade deal. Doubts on a trade deal, however, rose as Chile cancelled the APEC summit where US and China were expected to sign a deal.

While the US and China are under immense pressure to resolve the issue and may continue making efforts for the same, market players may lose patience if talks prolong without any meaningful conclusion.

Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged today but altered its future guidance. BOJ now expects interest rates to remain at current or lower levels as long as it is necessary to pay attention to the possibility of losing price momentum.

The European Central Bank defended the bond purchase programme despite increasing divide amongst officials. The Brazilian central bank cut interest rate for the third consecutive time to a record low level of 5 percent.

Still a lot of uncertainties exist in the global economy prompting for a bullish case in gold.

The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities