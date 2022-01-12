Federal Bank’s retail-focused NBFC, 24 Mantra Organic’s parent look set to float on bourses

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) and Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns 24 Mantra Organic, look set to float as Kerala-based Federal Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to publicly list its retail-focused non-banking finance company (NBFC) and the parent of the packaged food brand filed for a Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The FedFina IPO will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), Federal Bank said in a filing.

FedFina will remain a unit of Federal Bank after the listing, the lender added. FedFina, which received its NBFC licence in 2010, has more than 435 branches across the country, offering gold loans, home loans, loans against property and business loans.

In 2018, homegrown private equity fund True North bought 26% of FedFina for around Rs 400 crore.

FedFina’s assets under management totalled Rs 4,863 crore as of March-end, according to its website. The company reported gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets of 1.04% and 0.71% respectively at the end of March 2021.

Separately, Hyderabad-based Sresta Natural’s IPO will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an OFS of up to 7,030,962 shares.