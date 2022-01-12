MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Federal Bank’s retail-focused NBFC, 24 Mantra Organic’s parent look set to float on bourses

FedFina's initial public offering (IPO) will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale while the IPO of the packaged food brand's parent is sized at Rs 500 crore

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) and Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns 24 Mantra Organic, look set to float as Kerala-based Federal Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to publicly list its retail-focused non-banking finance company (NBFC) and the parent of the packaged food brand filed for a Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The FedFina IPO will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), Federal Bank said in a filing. 

FedFina will remain a unit of Federal Bank after the listing, the lender added. FedFina, which received its NBFC licence in 2010, has more than 435 branches across the country, offering gold loans, home loans, loans against property and business loans.

In 2018, homegrown private equity fund True North bought 26% of FedFina for around Rs 400 crore.

FedFina’s assets under management totalled Rs 4,863 crore as of March-end, according to its website. The company reported gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets of 1.04% and 0.71% respectively at the end of March 2021.

Close

Separately, Hyderabad-based Sresta Natural’s IPO will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an OFS of up to 7,030,962 shares. 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #24 Mantra Organic #Fedbank Financial Services #Federal Bank #Fedfina #IPO #Sresta Natural Bioproducts
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.