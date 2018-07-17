Federal Bank stock jumps over 13% after better Q1 earnings growth on lower provisions

Private sector lender Federal Bank share price rallied 13.6 percent intraday on Tuesday after reporting better earnings growth on lower provisions and strong loan growth for the quarter ended June.

Profit during the quarter grew by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 262.7 crore and net interest income jumped 22.4 percent to Rs 980 crore, with loan growth at 24 percent YoY.

Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.12 percent, improving a bit from 3.11 percent in previous quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) were unchanged at 3 percent on sequential basis and net NPA was slightly higher at 1.72 percent against 1.69 percent QoQ.

In absolute terms, gross NPA inched up to Rs 2,869 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 2,796 crore in previous quarter and net NPA also increased to Rs 1,620 crore compared to Rs 1,552 crore QoQ.

Provisions for bad loans were lower by 46.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and 15.77 percent year-on-year to Rs 199.1 crore for the quarter ended June.

Fresh slippages for the quarter were also lower at Rs 461 crore against Rs 872 crore in March quarter while recovery/upgrades stood at Rs 246 crore, the highest in a single quarter.

Federal Bank in its filing said the total stressed book reduced to Rs 2,680 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 2,890 crore in previous quarter.

At 13:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 83.75, up Rs 9.65, or 13.02 percent on the BSE.