Federal Bank shares climb 3% after Q3 show; here's what top brokerages say

Shares of Federal Bank climbed almost 3 percent in early trade on January 21, a day after the company posted a 32.1 percent increase in net profit at Rs 440.64 crore for December quarter 2019-20.

Total income also improved to Rs 3,738.22 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 3,299.96 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Read more: Federal Bank Q3 profit up 32% to Rs 441cr

Brokerages have come out with mixed reviews after the bank released its quarterly scorecard.

Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 and said the asset quality of the bank may remain challenging while valuation is unattractive for an average FY21-22 RoE target of 11 percent.

Morgan Stanley added that it saw better risk-reward in large banks.

Jefferies, on the other hand, retained buy rating, with a target price of Rs 120.

"Tough macro made its presence felt in the bank's Q3 as loan growth was softer and NIM disappointed. New NPL formation occurred due to slippages from an already earmarked stressed book," said Jefferies.

Jefferies said valuations look reasonable at the current levels but it cut the FY20 earnings estimate by 0.5-2 percent and said it is getting a little more confident about the management's ability to execute.

Citi, too, has a buy rating on the stock with target price raised to Rs 110 from Rs 105 and said slippages stayed high but were predominantly from known stress.

Shares of the company traded 2.08 percent higher at Rs 95.75 on BSE around 10:00 hours IST.