Federal Bank rises 2%; UBS maintains buy, cut target to Rs 105

Shares of Federal Bank rose 2.2 percent intraday Tuesday as research house UBS maintained buy due to inexpensive valuation.

However, it cut target price to Rs 105 from Rs 115 to factor in higher credit cost.

Flooding in Kerala could impact repayments of bank as bank hold 25 percent of the loan book from Kerala.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 127.75 and 52-week low Rs 73.60 on 17 October, 2017 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.66 percent below its 52-week high and 11.68 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:42 hrs Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 82.20, up Rs 0.70, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 27 percent in the last 9 months.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.70 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.48.

Posted by Rakesh Patil