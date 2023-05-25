Fed officials divided over support for more rate hikes, FOMC meet minutes show

Fed chair Jerome Powell (File pic)

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest May meeting showed that officials were leaning towards a pause in raising interest rates in their next June gathering amid increased uncertainty looming over the economic outlook.

"Several participants noted that if the economy evolved along the lines of their current outlooks, then further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary," the minutes said, fueling expectations of a breather in more rate hikes.

Even though the minutes suggested policymakers leaning over a pause in rate hikes in the upcoming June 13-14 meeting in order to assess more economic data, it did not give any signals of putting an end to the battle against inflation.

Some officials focused on the need for optionality in future meetings as they believed additional policy tightening would be warranted at a later time.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also said on May 24 that while pausing rate hikes in the June meeting was a possibility, putting an end to it may still be some time away as he was still concerned over the lack of progress on inflation.

No rate cuts?

The Fed had shifted to a meeting-by-meeting approach after its May gathering, wherein it raised interest rates by another quarter basis points to take the benchmark lending rate to a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also weighed towards a data-dependent approach. “We’re going to let the data guide us, and we don’t want to be locked into any particular movement,” Bostic said at an interview later in the day.

He also reiterated that he doesn't see any rate cuts coming into place well into 2024.

Policymakers also continued to forecast a mid recession making its way in the US later this year, as they saw that rate hikes have started showing the intended signs of cooling off the economy.

What analysts feel?

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities pointed out that the S&P 500 stock futures had also reacted positively to the Fed meeting minutes, which suggests that the market was happy about it. Commenting on the future trajectory of rate hikes, Boljinkar said, " The era of near zero interest rates is over and this decade rates are likely to remain high, until a new normal is formed. Markets have to come to a realisation that free money will not be always be there."

"Interest rates in the US will likely go the India way and remain in a certain range," he added. Boljinkar also attributed much of the weakness in the US market to concerns over the debt ceiling talks rather than the Fed's interest rate hikes, suggesting that a positive reaction will come by once the negotiations end with a clear decision.

Geoff Denis, an independent Emerging Markets commentator believes told Moneycontrol that he was certain to see a pause in rate hikes. He also didn't anticipate another rate hike even making its way in later meeting, going as far as saying that he believes this might be the end of rate increases.

"There is some disagreement within policymakers and the meeting minutes made it very clear. Reasons for that are twofold, firstly its a judgement call on whether inflation is falling rapidly enough and another is the uncertainty over the slowing economy. Another reason for a lack of clarity over further rate hikes is that these policy tightening decisions take time to show results," Dennis said.

Adding to that, Dennis also believes the US economy was headed towards a soft landing if one was to go by the labour market data.

Sham Chandak, head of institutional broking at Elios Financial Services also backed Dennis' view that it might be the end of rate hikes. "The Federal open market committee has in general seems to have agreed that it may not have to raise rates any further. The 5 percent-5.25 percent rates set earlier this month may be the last of the rate hikes in the current cycle. While the markets should look at this news a a positive, the bigger immediate worry is that of the debt ceiling and a potential sovereign rating downgrade," Chandak said.

Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu also feels that the meeting minutes sounded more dovish than hawkish as they removed the key phrase “additional policy firming may be appropriate.”

"The Fed may soon pause if not in June and we believe rate hike cycle is nearing an end which will have a positive impact at least on the Indian markets. While the US market may have witnessed volatility to start with but a pause will be welcomed by investors and the market too should eventually see a positive reaction," Agarwala added.