'Fed gives gold players little more to hold on to'

No news is good news is a safe assumption for gold after the latest Fed meeting.

When it cut rates in October, the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would keep interest rate steady unless economic outlook worsened significantly. It led to some correction in the price of gold from near $1,520 an ounce to $1,445/oz in early November.

Gold has been in a holding phase since then, broadly moving in the $1,450-1,480 range. Prices turned rangebound as market players awaited more clarity on the Fed's stance.

While the Fed kept emphasising on keeping the rates steady, some upbeat US economic data fuelled expectations that the central bank could move towards a hike in the coming months.

US Q3 GDP growth revised up from 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent. Non-farm payrolls rose by 266,000 new jobs in November, the fastest in 10 months, while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent to match the lowest level since the end of 1969.

The US central bank on December 11 concluded its last meeting for the year and as expected, kept the interest rate unchanged at 1.5-1.75 percent.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the bank would hold rates unless there was a meaningful change in the outlook. The Fed’s economic forecasts were largely unchanged, with the GDP growth seen at 2 percent and inflation at 1.9 percent in 2020.

So while the Fed stuck to the script by keeping rates unchanged and reiterating optimism about the US economy, market players took heart from the fact that the central bank was not looking at a rate hike anytime soon. The Fed forecasts interest rate to be near 1.6 percent at the end of 2020, unchanged from the current levels.

Powell’s emphasis on letting inflation rise and hold above the target levels also eased market nerves about an imminent rate hike.

If we look at the Fed's projections, inflation is expected to remain near 2 percent until 2022, which means the central bank could lie low for a long time.

Its emphasis on inflation took market players by surprise and led to a correction in the US dollar index and helped gold rise towards $1,480.

While market players reacted positively to the Fed's stance, the central bank has altered its stand of monetary policy quite swiftly in the last two years and this may keep the uncertainty high.

Before making its next move, the Fed will look at a variety of factors that range from the US and global economic health to the US-China trade issues. So until the central bank remains unsure and sits on the sidelines, gold bulls may have something to cheer about.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

