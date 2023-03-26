 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed chairman Jerome Powell reassures Americans banking system is safe

Shivam Shukla
Mar 26, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

While the recent withdrawals from banks in the United States may have caused concern, experts agree that they do not indicate a larger problem in the banking system

Jerome Powell-led Federal Reserve recently announced a 0.25 percent hike in interest rates. (AP file image)

US regulators have held a closed meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council to discuss banking sector conditions following the recent withdrawal of $98.4 billion of deposits by customers, with the bulk of the money coming from small banks.

While the withdrawals may have caused alarm, experts said the banking system is resilient and the withdrawals were due to economic uncertainty and lower interest rates.

The meeting on March 24 was attended by treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials who were briefed on market developments by a New York Fed staff member.

Small banks' loss is big banks' gain