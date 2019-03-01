February ordeal: 13-days of fall, but nearly 50 stocks braved the storm

The S&P BSE Sensex might have plunged a little over 1 percent in February weighed down by Indo-Pak tensions, US-China trade war concerns, rise in crude oil prices, concerns regarding lenders selling pledged shares, weak GDP data as well as mixed earnings from India Inc. The index was below its crucial psychological support at 36,000.

The index fell 1.07 percent while the Nifty50 was down 0.36 percent. The S&P BSE Smallcap index plunged 1.7 percent while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down by 1.66 percent in February.

Carnage was seen in the broader market but there were nearly 50 stocks which braved the 13-day decline seen in February and gave double-digits returns of up to 60 percent, AceEquity data showed.

As many as 48 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-65 percent, including Elgi Equipments, UPL, Future Consumer, Oberoi Realty, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sun TV, Corporation Bank, Bata India, Zee Entertainment, Dish TV etc. among others.

However, there were more stocks which closed in the negative territory. Out of India’s top 500 companies, 301 companies gave negative returns in February.

Out of 301 stocks which closed in negative territory, 65 of them fell 10-60 percent which include names like Wockhardt, TV Today, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, NBCC, MOSL, HEG, Natco Pharma, Graphite India, as well as Reliance Power among others.

Both Sensex and Nifty closed below their crucial psychological support levels which might not be an encouraging sign for the bulls but we have seen tremendous resilience in equity markets despite escalation at the border.

India pre-emptive strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) fuelled concerns of escalating tensions at the border. Pakistan responded with an air strike which resulted in the capture of one of our pilots.

The situation will be clearer in the next few days but chances are that it will deescalate which would also be soothing for ears for retail investors and equity markets in general. However, further escalation will make things tense and we could retest lower levels.

The Nifty50 index which failed to hold on 10800 has strong support placed at 10600-10700 levels while on the upside stiff resistance is seen at 11000 levels.

“Volatility is part and parcel of the equity market. It cannot be wished away at any stage. But, it also keeps a market healthy. Sometimes lack of triggers can be the best trigger for the market. I do believe that the market is poised for a big up move in the run-up to General Elections,” Amar Ambani, President & Head of Research, YES Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On the geopolitical front, it’s an extremely proud moment for every Indian to hear about India’s air strike on terror camps across the LOC. The market may remain impacted for a day or two, but unless the situation escalates into a full-blown war (which is unlikely), the market will recover, just as fast,” he said.

: The above report is for information only and not buy or sell ideas. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.