February equity inflows indicate domestic investors used geopolitical fears over Ukraine as a buying opportunity

Representative image.

The strong uptick in fund flows to equity schemes in February over January is a clear indication that domestic investors used a market correction resulting from geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and the subsequent Russian invasion of its neighbor as a buying opportunity, experts said.

After a massive run-up for a couple of years, market indices have corrected 15-16 percent from the record highs reached in October 2021, presenting a clear opportunity to buy for investors who missed the bus earlier. Even rising oil prices didn't deter investors.

In February alone, benchmark indices fell 3 percent, but the broader market was hit harder with the BSE Midcap index losing 5 percent and Smallcap index declining 9 percent.

Almost every sector joined the bear party, falling 3-7 percent. The only exception was Metals, which gained 9.5 percent in February as commodity prices surged in international markets.

Equity and equity-oriented mutual funds schemes had robust net inflows of Rs 19,705 crore in February 2022, higher than the Rs 14,887 crore of inflows in the previous month.

That took net inflows into equity markets between March 2021 and February 2022 to Rs 1,45,050 crore, against outflows to the tune of Rs 23,359 crore in the year-ago period.

Also read - AMFI sees uptick in February equity inflows; SIP contributions dip marginally

"Despite concerns over the growing oil prices and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, which have in turn impacted the commodities markets in India, the markets have been witnessing positive flows. The trend is indicative of increasing investor interest and awareness around investing," said Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst and manager, research, Morningstar India.

Krishnan added that most investors found the market correction as a good entry point, evident from the funds mobilized -- Rs 33,777.28 crore in February and Rs 33,234.21 crore in January.

The number of folios has also gone up by 16,43,476 since January 2022. Additionally, "with the SIP book that's been growing consistently, equity-oriented funds have been receiving robust flows since March 2021," said Krishnan.

Also read - Market correction a good opportunity for long-term investors to enter: S Naren, ICICI Prudential AMC

Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said the trend marked a clear change of attitude on the part of domestic investors towards equities and it was a definite positive. At this stage, net domestic inflows are offsetting the massive outflows of foreign institutional investment.

Contributions through systematic investment plans, or SIPs, remained strong at Rs 11,438 crore in February compared to inflows of Rs 11,517 crore in the previous month.

Every fall has been used by domestic investors as an opportunity to buy stocks directly or indirectly, indicating that they are in sync with investor Warren Buffett's famous dictum: "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth a net Rs 2.11 lakh crore since March 2021, against outflows of a net Rs 2.64 lakh crore in foreign institutional and foreign portfolio investment. Most of the foreign outflows were in the second half of the financial year, around Rs 2.22 lakh crore since October 2021.

Expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its impact on commodity prices, which are trading at record highs or multi-year highs, dampened foreign investor sentiment. FIIs seem to be more worried about rising inflation and fading global growth because of the Ukraine-Russia war and economic sanctions on Russia imposed by the US and its allies.

Experts said the Federal Reserve will likely go slow on rate hikes, starting with an increase of 25 basis points instead of 50 basis points it had planned earlier, because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Fed will turn more aggressive when the geopolitical tensions ease in the future, they said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips offered by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.