Fears of a global economic slowdown loom: Where is crude oil heading?

Oil prices in the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) platform plunged to $50.52 a barrel in August, its lowest level in the last seven months.

Despite measures taken by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ members to perk up prices, it has been traded with a bearish tone since the US-China trade dispute was triggered last year.

Increased political tensions between Iran and Western countries, challenges on key oil transport waterway the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC initiated supply cut are now offsetting slower demand growth and oversupply fears.

Supply and demand is the key driving factor of oil prices. When demand outpaces supply and during periods of high economic growth oil prices typically rise and vice versa.

The ongoing trade war between the world’s top two economies adversely squeezed the pace of economic growth and demand for oil.

As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), global oil demand is 100 million barrels per day. Recently the agency cut down their daily oil demand growth forecast by 70,000 BPD.

They also reduced the forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth by 30,000 barrels per day to1.43 million barrels on fears of slow growth.

Banks like Morgan Stanley and Barclays too slashed their oil demand and price outlook. Morgan Stanley foresees Brent oil prices would be at $60 per barrel for the rest of the year against an earlier forecast of $65. Similarly, price of WTI crude reduced to $55 from $58 a barrel.

The bank also cut its oil demand growth to 800,000 barrels per day from 1 million BPD in 2019 and for next year it lowered to 1 million BPD from an earlier expectation of 1.4 million BPD.

Likewise, Barclays also reduced its price outlook for the second half of this year and 2020 due to a slower than expected global macroeconomic backdrop.

The trade war uncertainties have put strains on the global economy. Citing prevailing trade war tensions IMF has cut its global economic growth forecast for the current year and next. The agency revised down the growth outlook to 3.2 percent in 2019 down from its April forecast of 3.3 percent.

Policy easing actions taken by various central banks too hint at a feeble economic environment worldwide. In its latest move, the U.S Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

With a view to scramble their economy from the trade war fallout, central banks of India, New Zealand and Thailand too cut their interest rates.

However, the supply cut initiatives, taken by major oil producers may have a lesser impact on prices. Higher U.S production now dominates the global oil market.

Until a few years ago Saudi Arabia controlled the global oil prices but now increased shale oil exploration through advanced drilling techniques have made the US a vital player in the oil market.

Shale oil production is now moving out from the U.S to other countries as well. Reportedly, China and Argentina have drilled many shale wells in the past few years.

Likewise, countries like Poland, Algeria, Australia, and Colombia have started exploring shale energy and perhaps this may weigh on the oil markets gradually.

Oil’s demand growth is expected to slow down further until feeble global economic activity continues. OPEC led supply shortage to boost prices may be offset by new suppliers like the US.

However, the ongoing Iran-US nuclear debate probably offers downside support.

On the price side, a congested trade inside $64-42 a barrel is initially expected, breaking any of the sides would suggest a fresh direction to the commodity.

(The author is Head Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services)