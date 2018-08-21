App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDC slips nearly 8% on USFDA observations for Waluj plant

There was an un-announced inspection by the USFDA which started on August 8 and completed on August 16, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of FDC slipped nearly 8 percent intraday Tuesday as USFDA has made 8 observations for its Waluj plant.

The company's sterile ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at B-8, MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra recently undergone inspections from PIC/S Malaysia and USFDA.

PIC/S Malaysia has carried its inspection from August 7 and completed successfully on August 10 with respect to the oral liquids and oral powders for the ROW markets.

Also, there was an un-announced inspection by the USFDA which started on August 8 and completed on August 16, 2018.

The USFDA inspection was carried out in relation to the Ophthalmics products being exported to USA market. The USFDA has made 8 observations (483's) for which appropriate response shall be submitted by the company.

However, the company continues to export its Ophthalmics products to USA market.

At 09:49 hrs FDC was quoting at Rs 243, down Rs 8.80, or 3.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 10:02 am

