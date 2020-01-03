App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDC share price at 52-week high on GMP certificate from UK health regulator

The certificate came after a recent inspection of the company's facilities in Goa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FDC share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 222, rising more than 5 percent in the morning trade on January 3 after the company received the good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the UK's health regulator.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency also continued with its approved status for the company's two facilities in Verna, Goa.

The GMP certificate was issued after a recent inspection of the two plants.

At 1018 hours, FDC was quoting at Rs 218.00, up Rs 7.30, or 3.46 percent. The share price has risen 30 percent in the last three months.

 

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #FDC

