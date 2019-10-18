App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List; warns of action

The FATF noted that Pakistan addressed only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, responsible for series of attacks in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

International terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday retained Pakistan on the Grey List and warned the country of action for its failure in combating money laundering and terror financing, officials said.

The decision was taken after a five-day plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held here.

"It was again decided by consensus that FATF would retain Pakistan on the Grey List and warn Pakistan that if it did not complete its full Action Plan and show significant and sustainable progress action will be taken," an official privy to the development said.

Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #FATF #grey list #Pakistan #World News

