FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List; warns of action

International terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday retained Pakistan on the Grey List and warned the country of action for its failure in combating money laundering and terror financing, officials said.

The decision was taken after a five-day plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held here.

The FATF noted that Pakistan addressed only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, responsible for series of attacks in India.

"It was again decided by consensus that FATF would retain Pakistan on the Grey List and warn Pakistan that if it did not complete its full Action Plan and show significant and sustainable progress action will be taken," an official privy to the development said.