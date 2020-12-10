Farmers' protest |3 reasons why prices of agricultural commodities have not dropped despite the stir

When farmers began their protests against the three new farm laws, camping along the borders of the national capital Delhi a fortnight ago, there were fears that it would lead to a sharp rise in prices of agricultural commodities.

The fears were unfounded as prices of fruits, vegetables and grains have dropped across the country. The protests, in particular, do not seem to have any impact on the prices of agricultural commodities in the National Capital Region (NCR) wholesale markets, too.

Data from the agriculture ministry shows that prices of kitchen staples such as potato, onion and tomato have declined.

For example, onion prices in NCR markets are ruling at Rs 21 a kg against Rs 28 when the protests began on November 27. This is in line with the decline in Nashik, the hub of onion trade, where rates dropped from 38.75 a kg to Rs 18.50 at the start of the week.

Onion prices are showing a slight uptrend as growers in Maharashtra have begun to hold back produce.

Potato prices in the NCR dropped from Rs 34 a kg to less than Rs 24. Prices in Agra, a benchmark for the vegetable prices for Delhi, have fallen to Rs 20.50 from nearly Rs 29 during the same period.

Tomatoes prices have fluctuated in NCR from Rs 20 a kg on November 25 to Rs 24 on December 3-5 to Rs 23.70 now. During the same time, prices in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have stayed between Rs 12.50 and Rs 20.

Bitter gourd, bhindi (lady’s finger), brinjal, ginger (green), green chilli and other such vegetables are witnessing the usual seasonal fluctuations but there has been no undue surge in rates.

Foodgrains, too, have been stable except soybean, which is witnessing a surge following unseasonal rains and a viral attack. Even in Punjab, from where most of the protesting farmers come from, a similar trend is reflected.

Here are three reasons why prices have largely remained unaffected by the protest:

Plenty of produce

“One reason is that after the rains got over in October, there has been a rise in the production of vegetables. They are now hitting the markets across the country,” says an observer from Uttar Pradesh, not wishing to identify.

The protest seems to be limited to around NCR.

A wheat-buyer in New Delhi laughed when asked about the price trend and the ' protest. “These are all paid actors, not real farmers,” the buyer said.

The farmer protest has not had any impact on the prices of various agricultural produce, as the protests were restricted to Punjab and not across the nation, said Pramod Kumar, Senior Vice-President of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI). "The trend also makes it clear that the protests are politically-motivated,” said Pramod Kumar, Senior Vice-President of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI).

Protest limited to NCR

The protests in Delhi had not affected the farm community as a whole, Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana. "If at all production has been affected, it has been due to rains or floods. Ample quantity of farm produce is available and farmers in Maharashtra have got nothing to do with the protests there,” Ghanwat said.

The protestors didn't seem to be looking for solutions and hence they lack support, the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA) chief adviser P Chengal Reddy said. “Only a few hundred farmers from Punjab are involved in the protests. But it is unfortunate that some like Madhya Pradesh leader Kakaji and leaders like VM Singh are extending support," he said.

The farmers are protesting against three acts passed by Parliament to bring reforms in the agriculture sector. Former chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices Ashok Gulati termed the reforms as equivalent to the 1991 economic reforms brought in by the PV Narasimha Rao government.

While the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act gives growers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone anywhere in the country, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act provides for contract farming.

The third, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, removes the cap on storage of various commodities, making it easy for farmers to sell during peak harvest and the user industry to stock up to one year of their required raw material demand.

One of the main objections to the provisions allowing farmers to sell their produce to anyone or anywhere is that it will bypass the age-old Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets.

But the Union Government has clarified that the APMC markets would co-exist with new marketing platforms that will come up following the reforms.

Farmers are demanding a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, which the government contends it has no plans to do away with the MSP system.

An observer of the farming system in Punjab said the northern state had its own unique problem arising out of the agricultural reform bills.

According to the observer, there were 28,500 arhityas (commission agents) in Punjab who employ nearly three lakh people. These people help the state government in the procurement of foodgrains such as wheat and rice from the nearly 16,000 villages.

But RFMFI’s Kumar said that the Punjab government was supporting the protests since it earned nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually through mandi tax and development cess, while the arhityas earned Rs 1,500 crore through foodgrains procurement.

“This amount is spent only for one state for MSP procurement. In India, only 18 percent of wheat and rice is procured through MSP,” he said.

Anand Singh Anjana, a farmer near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, wondered how the protests were being sustained in Delhi. “I am surprised that kaju (cashew) and badam (almond) are being distributed. Whenever we have tried to stage protests, we have had to spend money from our pockets even for a simple meal,” he said.

The Shetkari Sanghatana's said if at all, his organisation, whose founder Sharad Joshi was the first to demand farm reforms, wanted onion and potato to be removed from the Essential Commodities Act list.

Low demand

The third reason why prices have tended to rule low is that demand is yet to return to levels seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the country.

“There should be at least 25-30 lakh migrants living in Delhi. How many of them have returned to the capital? Transport is yet to be fully restored and crops productivity has increased this year,” said CIFA’s Reddy.

“The supply chain has to continue with regard to milk and vegetables. We need to survive and hence produce for our livelihood,” said farmer Anjana.

Reddy said other reasons for lower demand were that the demonetisation effects continue to affect some people, while the overall economy was still lagging due to the woes of transport and hotel sectors.

Farmers have rejected the government's proposal to amend the laws to address their concerns. They want a repeal of the three acts, which the government has refused, so the protest continues.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)