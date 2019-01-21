'Falling rupee may spoil the party for small and midcaps to some extent'

2018 was a volatile year for the market, with the Nifty and Sensex almost wiping out the previous year's gains. Let's take a look at some of the factors that could move markets in 2019.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is seen to be consolidating after a sharp rise that may end in a breakout in the original direction which is on the upside, Rupak De, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.



Q. What is your outlook for Nifty in the coming week?

A. During the last few weeks, the Nifty50 has been struggling to go beyond 10,950. However, the trend looks positive as it managed to sustain above 50-DMA for quite some time.

Also, in its latest move, the Nifty has given a Symmetric Triangle breakout on the daily chart. In a broader degree view, the Nifty is moving within a rising wedge pattern.

However, the basic condition remains the same. It has to move beyond 10,950-11,000 decisively for a rise towards 11,200-11,350. On the lower side, the immediate support for the index is visible at 10,700, and below which, the trend will change to negative.

Q. How is Nifty Bank looking on weekly as well as daily charts?

A. The Nifty Bank has been trading within a rising channel with a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart, which is a bullish pattern.

We saw the formation of Golden Cross from the crossover of 50-DMA and 200-DMA that supports the bullish bet on Nifty Bank.

On the weekly chart, the index has surpassed 70 percent retracement of the previous fall from 28,408 to 24,272 that suggests reversal of the previous trend has already begun. It is likely to get extended in the short to medium term.

The current trend is likely to take Bank Nifty towards 28,200 where an initial round of supply may be seen. On the lower end, support is visible at 27,000.

Q. In the last week, more stocks hit 52-week lows than stocks hitting respective highs. Do you see momentum fading ahead of the Interim Budget?

A. The current trend of rising numbers of 52-weeks low candidates is likely to change as early sign of reversal is visible on the weekly charts of small and midcap indices. However, the transition is more likely to happen at a slow pace.

Q. What is your call in small and mid-cap space as individual stocks have suffered in the last 1-month thanks to the falling rupee?

A. A bullish Butterfly Harmonic pattern is visible on the weekly chart of Nifty Midcap 100. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is seen to be consolidating after a sharp rise that may end in a breakout in the original direction (on the upside in this case). However, falling rupee may continue to spoil the mood going forward to some extent.

Q. Any top three stocks that investors can look at for a period of 1-month?

A. Here is a list of top three stocks that could give 12-15 percent return in the next 1 month:

Hindalco: Buy| LTP: 208.95| Target: Rs 240| Stop loss: Rs 199| Upside: 15 percent

The stock seems to have stopped making lower lows as it found initial support at a previous swing low on the daily charts. The daily RSI is in bullish crossover and is rising.

On the higher end, the stock has potential to reach towards Rs 240 whereas, on the lower end, a stop loss can be maintained below Rs 199 on a closing basis.

Mindtree: Buy| LTP: Rs 886| Target: Rs 1,000| Stop loss: Rs 834| Upside: 12 percent

The stock has given a falling trendline breakout on the daily chart. Also, it has sustained above its 50-DMA. In addition to that, the daily RSI is in a bullish crossover and has been rising.

On the higher end, the stock has potential to reach towards 1,000 whereas on the lower end a stop loss to be maintained below Rs 834.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.