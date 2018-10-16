Falling rupee: How retail investors can mitigate risks amid rising inflation

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

With the rupee hitting fresh lows against the US dollar on account of rising US yields and geopolitical tensions, one unintended consequence is the impact it has on the common man.

We examine how the rupee depreciation impacts the common man and what one can do to mitigate the impact.

The most direct and visible impact that a common man sees is the rise in petrol and diesel prices, which in turn would push up inflation. This would have a second-round impact, of course, with a lag of around four to six months on a wider range of articles through a rise in freight prices, etc.

During the festive season, the impact of falling rupee can further be felt as imports of palm oil and refined edible oils increase.

While prices of palm oil and crude oil move in tandem, due to the tax structure, for edible oil it is more economical to import crude edible oil and refine it domestically.

Other items that are likely to get affected by a weak rupee are imported branded apparel and food grains, like Chana.

For instance, for FMCG major HUL, a weak rupee means higher raw material costs. The price of crude oil increases making its by-product Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)more expensive. Similarly, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) prices and freight costs also increase.

While LAB is used in detergents and soaps, estimates are that it forms 60-70 percent of input costs for manufacturing them. And HDPE affects packaging costs for the company.

Another problem area is a higher cost of imported components of the goods manufactured locally. Since the manufacturers would have to pay more to import the same quantity of goods. This kind of impact can be seen in electronic goods like mobile phones, TVs.

Electronics and electronics components are among the top 3 imported items in India. Of course, the impact of this may not be felt immediately by the common man as companies may or may not decide to pass on the impact immediately.

Also, during the festive season, when companies run discount schemes, management would not take the risk of increasing prices.

Due to complex regulations and lack of access to sophisticated hedging products, retail investors cannot directly hedge their risks.

However, one need not fret as some indirect options are available for savvy investors.

One option would be to invest in IT and pharma stocks which are natural beneficiaries of a falling rupee. Another option would be to trade in forex derivates like forward contracts, currency futures, etc.

Investors should be aware of the risks involved in trading in stocks and derivatives before investing.

Remittances by overseas workers form a considerable portion of our current account and many NRIs remit funds during the festive season. There is no direct way through which forex risks on these remittances can be hedged. They are converted at the spot rate.

For foreign travellers, the way to lock in a rate is to buy forex cards, depending on their view of the direction of the USDINR and the timing of their travel. If you anticipate depreciation in the future, you should buy a forex card now.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO of Karvy Stock Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.