Fall in commodity markets

The above graph is line chart of Bloomberg Commodity Index from 1st September 2015 till date.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index tumbled to multi- year low on Monday after Chinas exports fell for a fifth month and oil tumbled to a multi- year low. Index declined first time back to back annual basis since 2002. As of now, Bloomberg Commodity index declined around 24% in 2015.



A stronger dollar did not help, making it more expensive for non dollar denominated currencies to purchase these commodities. Dollar index touched historical levels of 100 as speculation over US central bank could hike interest rate this month. Oil prices slid lowest levels since 2009, after OPEC abandoned its strategy of limiting production last Friday.



It is always very difficult to say a bottom out in commodities. Market participants are speculating that US central bank could hike interest rate in next week meeting, which will again make pressure in commodity prices by boosting dollar.