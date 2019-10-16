App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 08:24 PM IST

FAL Corp sells entire stake in ICICI Lombard; Axis Trustee offloads 12.93 lakh shares of Rel Cap

SK Growth Fund acquired 2,45,459 shares of newly listed Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 60.35 per share.

FAL Corporation, the subsidiary of Canada-based Fairfax, sold entire 4.91 percent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on October 16.

FAL sold 22,303,390 shares of the insurance company at Rs 1,177.64 per share as per bulk data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Axis Trustee Services offloaded 1,293,000 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 13.19 per share and IDBI Bank sold 67,159 shares of Venus Remedies at Rs 24.24 per share.

Gagandeep Consultancy bought two lakh shares of BF Utilities at Rs 234.15 per share and Devang Rajnikant Shah purchased 21,000 shares of CKP Products at Rs 32.25 per share.

Padma J Parekh purchased 7 lakh shares of HSIL at Rs 38.9 per share and Pravinchandra Jayantilal Shah bought 90,000 shares of Sona Hi Sona Jewell at Rs 11.03 per share.

On the BSE, SK Growth Fund acquired 245,459 shares of newly-listed Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 60.35 per share.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Market Edge #Reliance Capital

