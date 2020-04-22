Facebook-Jio deal a win-win for both, sets benchmark valuation for future listings, say brokerages

Facebook on April 22 announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 9.9 percent stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom arm Jio as the social media giant looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-Reliance Jio-for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore).

The deal gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market and helps the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate to significantly cut debt.

RIL said this is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the sector in India.

"This investment underscores our commitment to India and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country. We are committed to connecting more people in India together with Jio," Facebook said.

Brokerages see this deal as an important development and will benefit both - Facebook and Jio. Here is what they have to say about this deal:

Brokerage: Jefferies

Jefferies says the deal implies a pre-money equity valuation of Rs 43,600 crore for Jio Platforms, CNBC-TV18 said.

The deal implies an enterprise value of Rs 47,700 crore and valuation implies a forward EBITDA of Rs 398-477 billion.

The company also has Rs 41,000 crore of net debt on Jio Platforms’ balance sheet.

The valuations suggest that Facebook expects Jio's EBITDA to double from current levels, Jefferies added.

The transaction sets benchmark valuation for any listing in the future for Jio Platforms, it said.

Brokerage: Angel Broking

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking, said it’s a win-win for both the partners. It gives Facebook a wider audience with Jio’s 388 million clients and helps Reliance pay its debt as well as leverage the reach of WhatsApp, Facebook messenger service.

"With the current global scenario post COVID-19, focus being on digital, it opens up huge business opportunities for both of the giants. It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. And with India slated to have 900 million internet users in a few years, as per a CISCO report, limitless potential opens up," Singh said.

"Reliance is already up almost 7 percent in today’s day of trade, clearly indicating that markets have given a thumbs up to this business decision, as it paves the eventual listing of Jio which is in the process to transform itself into a digital services company. On the other hand, Facebook would also gain as it gives it access to huge digital business opportunities in India.”

Brokerage: DART Research (Dolat Capital)

Facebook investment of Rs 43,600 crore for 9.9 percent stake in Jio Platforms implies an equity value of Rs 4.4 lakh crore, the brokerage said.

"Enterprise Value stands at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money as per company release. Therefore, Jio's net debt is nearly Rs 22,000 crore pre-transaction; net cash post transaction of about Rs 21,600 crore. Thus, the post-transaction enterprise value of Jio is about Rs 4.2 lakh crore. This is marginally (3 percent) above our estimate of Jio’s EV of Rs 4.1 lakh crore at 10 times FY22E," DART Research said.

The investments by Facebook, Brookfield in Tower InvIT (yet to be closed) and potential investments in Fiber InvIT would significantly strengthen the balance sheet of RIL and is a key positive. This will enable Jio to continue to compete aggressively besides investing in futuristic technological advancements, said the brokerage.

Brokerage: Edelweiss Securities

Jal Irani of Edelweiss Securities believes the Facebook-Jio deal was done at a higher value than expected but synergies in the agreement were massive.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, he said WhatsApp may be used with JioMart, an important development.

Brokerage: Finology

Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology said Facebook has got huge volumes of data and so has Jio. This is a tremendous advantage in modern times and they can together work upon exploring synergies with this.

"Facebook is probably not just trying to make some money out of this deal like a usual portfolio investment, but, looking to exploit huge long-term synergistic gains that might be much more valuable than we could even think of at the moment. Maybe this partnership could be exercised in a way that if in future Facebook introduces paid features of WhatsApp, they could be free for Jio users and so on," he said.

"Facebook has taken close to 10 percent stake at 43,547 crores in Reliance’s Jio which means that Facebook has valued it at approximately 4.4 lakh crores. Whereas Airtel’s market cap currently stands at around 2.7 lakh crores. This is a big plus for Reliance and its share price is likely to shoot up," said Kamra.

Besides this, the huge amount of debt that was burdening Reliance’s balance sheet would be drastically reduced with this deal. So, more efficient operations are definitely on cards, Kamra pointed out.

Brokerage: Vested Finance

Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Vested Finance said: "With the reach and deep pockets that both of them have, it will be a transformational partnership for India. Over the past years, Facebook has acquired some very interesting assets like Whatsapp and Instagram. These assets combined with Jio's existing infrastructure make it a very interesting combination."

"It seems like their first target is improving the lives of local Kirana stores, a market that a lot of startups have gone after recently. Interestingly, Reliance already has a large offline presence via their Reliance Digital and Jio stores, this gives the opportunity to create a unique online-offline experience," he added.

