F&O Manual: IT pack disappoints Nifty bulls; volatility likely to rule the roost

The market hit pause on its multi-day rally on April 13, a day after Tata Consultancy Services’ management commentary did not generate much confidence in the IT pack. At 10.30 am, the Nifty was down 21 points at 17,791.

The index movement was also choppy because of weekly expiry, said traders. “There will be volatility especially given we are at the high end of the weekly candle,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader. “I am bearish in metals pack.”

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.

On the options front, the Nifty saw heavy call writing at 17,800 as bears tried to push the index lower. Several traders, however, seem to have taken Straddle trade at this level which is a neutral strategy. In the Straddle strategy, traders buy or sell the same strike of the same underlying on both put and call sides. This strategy is beneficial if the underlying moves sideways for the day. Related stories Hilton, world's third largest hotel chain, plans to double India footprint in 3 years

Too little, too late: Mallikarjun Kharge takes swipe at PM Modi over 'Rozgar Mela'

With slightly sub-normal rains, impact on rural economy may not be severe this monsoon: Economists Among individual stocks, bears piled on IT names such as LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra and Birlasoft among others. Short positions were also taken by traders in downstream oil stocks such as Indian Oil and HPCL as rising crude prices signal worry for oil marketing companies. TCS reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Its consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent, from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. AU Finance Bank saw bulls going gung ho as Morgan Stanley came out with "overweight" call. Dixon Tech, IndiaMart and Eicher Motors were others that were on the bulls’ radar. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.