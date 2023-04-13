 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: IT pack disappoints Nifty bulls; volatility likely to rule the roost

Shubham Raj
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Among individual stocks, bears piled on IT names such as LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra and Birlasoft. AU Finance Bank, Dixon Tech, IndiaMart and Eicher Motors were on the bulls’ radar

Short positions were also taken by traders in downstream oil stocks such as Indian Oil and HPCL.

The market hit pause on its multi-day rally on April 13, a day after Tata Consultancy Services’ management commentary did not generate much confidence in the IT pack. At 10.30 am, the Nifty was down 21 points at 17,791.

The index movement was also choppy because of weekly expiry, said traders. “There will be volatility especially given we are at the high end of the weekly candle,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader. “I am bearish in metals pack.”

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.