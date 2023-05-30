F&O Manual: Some sluggishness seeps in; Strong support at 18,500

On the monthly option, 18500 is the base and strong support for the index.

After opening flat, benchmark indices traded in a range on May 30. Some sluggishness seeped in as Nifty has inched closer to an all-time high. Traders pointed out that this breather was expected.

On Dalal Street, analysts said the trading theme still revolves around the US debt agreement between US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to buy equities that have kept the Indian market afloat. Commentaries from top foreign analysts have also turned bullish.

The Nifty 50 index rose 13.75 points or 0.07 percent to 18,613. The Bank Nifty saw some profit booking at highs of 44,270.80.

Weekly option data shows traders have taken Straddle trades at 18,00 followed by 18,700. On the monthly option, 18500 is the base and strong support for the index.

“Technically, all bullish eyes will now be at Nifty’s all-time-high at 18,888 mark, while Bank Nifty could be a big outperformer as the benchmark aims at its psychological 45,000-mark,” it said.

Among individual stocks, traders took bullish positions on Aurobindo Pharma, followed by RBL Bank and India Cement. Other cement makers JK Cement and Shree Cement also saw a long buildup.

Vedanta, meanwhile, lost the early plot and the stock plunged. Traders have taken short positions on the stock along with Info Edge, Chambal Fertilisers and Nalco.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

