F&O Manual | Traders position themselves with rangebound expectations; Siemens, Delta Corps in focus

Shubham Raj
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Short buildup – a bearish phenomenon that happens when price go down and open interest (OI) rise – was seen in telecom, media and finance

The market continued to move in a range for another day on Tuesday and traders maintained that the index may not see any breakout during the day, despite the Nifty surging 110 points past 18,000.

Put writers were much more active on January 17 – especially in the out of the money options – as they created some fresh support for the Nifty index at 17,800 and 17,900 levels.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Rajesh Sriwastava, an equity derivatives trader, said 18,100 strike have the highest call build and hence it would be difficult for the Nifty to cross that level. Hence, he is selling 18,100 and above call options.

However, some call unwinding has been seen at 18,100 level as the market moves higher.

Bank Nifty also traded higher by 0.4 percent to 42,325.45, thanks to gains in HDFC Bank and Federal Bank. Highest call writing was seen at 42,300 and 42,000 strikes.