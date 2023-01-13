 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: More sellers than buyers in range-bound market; opportunity in PNB, NMDC

Shubham Raj
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Barring metals, which saw a bullish setup, and media that saw short covering, all sectors were seeing a short buildup

Massive earnings beat by IT firms Infosys and HCL, too, failed to provide the needed impetus to the market, as the Nifty slipped further lower on January 13. In the morning trade, the index was down 60 points and slipped below the support level of 17,800 and futures also declined 0.2 percent.

Most traders were maintaining their short position with strict stop losses amid complaints that the intraday volatility was becoming a problem.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Ankush Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh-based trader, said he is short on the Nifty but long on the Bank Nifty. Non-directional trade continues in the algo he has deployed.

On the Nifty weekly options, 18,000 strikes saw the biggest call writing followed by 17,900. Both of them will act as resistance during the week. Put writers adjusted their positions lower to 17,700, which is emerging as fresh support for the index.

Rajesh Sriwastava, another derivative trader, said he is also short on the Nifty with stop loss at 17,950. He said there are just six buyers in the market for every 10 sellers, which is putting pressure on the market.