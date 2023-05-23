F&O Corner: Adani Group stocks see more long addition; Nifty bulls in control of market

Adani Group

Shares of Adani Group continued their rally for another day on May 23 as buying continued after overhang related to Supreme Court panel enquiry vanished.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel found no evidence of stock price manipulation in Adani group companies, while a separate Sebi probe into alleged violation of money flows from offshore entities has ”drawn a blank”.

Adani Enterprises was the biggest gainer of the day, surging over 13 percent. Adani Wilmar was locked at 10 percent upper circuit, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and NDTV rose 5 percent each.

In the options market as well, Adani Group stocks saw traders taking bullish positions. Open interest for Adani Enterprises rose by 14 percent while the same for Adani Ports climbed 13 percent to the highest of the month.

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre, in its 173-page report, said that based on the data from the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), it saw ”no evident pattern of manipulation” in the steep stock price rise in billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies that can be attributed to ”any single entity or group of connected entities”.

Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 0.52 percent to the 18,400 level and Sensex was at 62,200, up 0.38 percent thanks to buying in finance, banking and IT heavyweights.

18400 on Nifty has seen heavy put writing which means traders are now expecting support at this level for the index. Moreover, the lack of call addition at higher levels also signal that the bulls are in control of the market.

“Looking at the daily chart, there was significant buying momentum following Friday's late session buying, allowing prices to surpass the 18300 level that had acted as a barrier twice during the last week,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

“The bulls have regained control, and as we mentioned in our previous commentary, the base level seems to have shifted higher to the range of 18050-18100, while the immediate target is now set on the 18450-18500 levels. Traders should maintain a positive bias and view dips as buying opportunities, with immediate support expected around the 18200 level.”