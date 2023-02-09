 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Directionless market spoils the fun for traders; L&T, Adani stocks in focus

Shubham Raj
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Traders in such situations like to stick to neutral trades that involve buying or selling puts and call simultaneously. Several traders told Moneycontrol that it was difficult to find suitable trading opportunities.

Weakness in the market continued on February 9 as the Nifty traded flat. As of 10.20 am, the index was down 0.04 percent or 7 points to 17,864. Directionless trade is making it difficult for traders to make money.

Coming to options, on the next week’s expiry, call writing was seen at 18,000 as that level is emerging as the next big hurdle for the index. Call writers were also present at 17,900 while put writers consolidated their position at 17,800. This narrow range of activity indicated traders don’t see any sharp movement on either side.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

