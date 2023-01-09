F&O Manual: Despite market rally, setup still negative, say traders; IT stocks shine

The market opened higher on January 9 but traders are far from convinced and believe that the index will continue to slide. At around 11 am, the Nifty was up nearly 1.3 percent at 18,086 and the Bank Nifty 0.8 percent at 42,506.

The Nifty was seeing low-level buying after a week of battering. Buying was seen across sectors and constituent stocks, with information technology (IT) names surging ahead at the start of earnings season. India's biggest IT services firm TCS will share its report card for the third quarter later in the day.

Traders, however, are unperturbed by the bounce in the market and believe the setup is still negative for the Nifty.

(Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Rajesh Sriwastava, a derivative trader, said it is a sell-on-rise market. He added he will be taking short traders in the the later half of the day.

For this week’s contract, call unwinding was seen at 18,000 and 17,900 with more call writing now at 18,300 and 18400, as bullish traders shifted their expectations. Meanwhile, put writing was seen at 18,000, as it emerged as a major support area.

Follow our live blog for the latest market updates Sector-wise, most of them saw a long buildup – meaning they saw higher prices along with higher open interest, which is bullish. Some sectors, however, saw short covering, ie price rose but open interest fell. A long buildup was seen in several IT names including TCS. Other IT players such s Intellect Design, Mphasis, Infosys and HCL Tech were also in the list. A long buildup in these names means that bulls are converging to make the best of any positive surprise. Short covering was seen in Coforge, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, meaning bearish traders are covering their positions to cut losses.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

READ MORE