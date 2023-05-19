F&O Manual: Bears create multiple hurdles beyond 18,150; IT stocks shine

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, said only a move above the 18,321 mark is needed to negate the bearish bias.

The market continued to be under pressure for the fourth straight day on May 19, with benchmark indices, which were on a voyage to new highs, sank to early May levels.

At 11 am, the Nifty was at 18,093, down about 40 points from the previous day on broad-based selling. Bank Nifty traded 0.20 percent down. IT stocks, though, were in demand.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

On the weekly options, bears were seen creating hurdles for the index at 18,200 level. The levels of 18,150 and 18,100 saw heavy straddle trades, which shows that traders prefer neutral positions at these levels.

Catch all market LIVE updates here

Traders said the Nifty had tilted towards the short side, with the number of calls being written for the monthly expiry becoming significantly higher than that of the put side.

“For the Nifty, as long as the highest put writers are at the 18,000 level, this will act as a strong support and one should become bearish only below the 17,800 level,” Mumbai-based algo trader Rahul Ghose.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, said only a move above the 18,321 mark is needed to negate the bearish bias.

Among individual stocks, traders took short positions in Can Fin Homes, Zydus Life and Astral. Ramco Cement, Birlasoft, and Oberoi Realty saw traders accumulating long positions, which is a bullish sign.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.