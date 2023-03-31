 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Traders expect more volatility; individual stocks in focus

Shubham Raj
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

All sectors traded with gains. Banking and metals were the biggest support for the index. Traders, however, have advised retail investors to be cautious as they expect the day to get choppy

On the option front, 17,200 strike saw most put writing, which means it is emerging as a fresh support zone for the day. Meanwhile, call writers were scattered across the strikes as they tried to put pressure on bulls.

The market started the last trading session of the financial year 2022-23 on a high note but traders were unconvinced and warned of volatility. The Nifty started the new series rising a percent, or 171 points, to trade at 17,252 at 10.30 am.

All sectors were traded with gains. Banking and metals stood out, as they were the biggest support for the index.

“The market will be volatile and hence retail traders should stay on the sidelines,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader. Some other traders also underlined that choppiness was expected in the second half of the day.