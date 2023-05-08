F&O Manual | Bulls drive market rebound, but bears on the prowl; finance stocks in focus

As of 10.39 am, the Nifty traded at 18,238, up 169 points or 0.94 percent. The Bank Nifty advanced 1.38 percent to 43,250.

Thanks to positive global cues and better-than-expected March quarter earnings announcement by some major companies, the market started the week in the green. Thanks to the buying in recent weeks, the benchmark indices are very close to their all-time highs now.

Option data shows a lot of Call unwinding has happened at lower levels as Call writers have shifted their positions higher. On the other hand, Put writers were seen creating multiple supports for the Nifty index across 18,100 to 18,200.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.

Though some traders show enthusiasm, others believe the market is primed for a sell-off in the second half of the day.

“The market is higher but there might be some selling as the index is facing resistance at an important level,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a derivatives trader, who is positioned accordingly. “Selling in Bank Nifty is likely to be more intense.”

India VIX, the fear indicator, was up 2.5 percent to 12.60. The index has recovered steadily as the market has gained some momentum, bringing cheers to premium-hungry option writers.

All sectors saw bullish momentum led by banking, auto and realty.

Marico, which came out with a good set of Q4 numbers, saw traders taking long positions as they expect the stock to take some long strides now. Similarly, financial services institutions such as IndusInd Bank, L&T Finance Holdings and Max Financial Services also saw bullish momentum.

Insurers ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life also saw traders taking long positions as growth has returned to the industry, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Short covering, another bullish sign that signifies a bounce back, was seen in Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance. Coal India and Adani Enterprises saw short buildup.

