F&O rollover: Consumer goods segment looks strong; consolidation likely in banks

Sahaj Agrawal

The June series started with a positive bias; this was followed by a fresh positive breakout on the basis of options data. The trend support for the Nifty shifted to 9,400-9,450 from earlier 8,800.

Global volatility had led to a correction, pushing the Nifty50 down towards 9,550. Strong buying sentiment led to a strong recovery and pushed the index back to new highs. The Nifty managed to test 10,550 levels before giving up some gains towards the expiry. Broad-based participation was seen with financial services, auto, infra, metals and midcap stocks performing. Banking traded with a positive bias but lack of momentum resulted in some resistance at higher levels.

July series is expected to witness consolidation in early days of the series. As of now, the trend support for the index is seen only at 9,450 levels; moderating the aggression would be advisable since meaningful support remains quite distant.

Either an extended phase of consolidation or an upward shift of trend support would trigger further directional aggression. In the Nifty options space, maximum open interest is seen at 10,500 Call and 10,000/9,000 Put options.

Marketwide rollover was seen at 92 percent. The Nifty rollover was seen at 79 percent as compared to three-month average of 70 percent. Nifty options concentration was seen at 9,000/10,000 Put and 10,500 Call options. We expect some consolidation/correction before any momentum upmove gets triggered. As mentioned, a medium-term trend is seen at 9,400-9,450 levels only; an upward revision of the same is required.

Consumer goods look extremely strong as rollovers and momentum remain upbeat. Energy, auto and metals also remain positive, with strong rollovers and momentum buildup. Banking has seen strong rollover but since momentum remains missing, we expect further consolidation before strong action is seen in this space. IT, financial services and realty have seen low rollover, indicating some profit-booking in that space.

FII segment remained net short in the index futures as compared to the previous two series, where positions were positively placed at inception. This could be on account of the recent run-up in the broader markets and meaningful support being placed significantly lower.

(The author is Head of Research - Derivatives at Kotak Securities.)

