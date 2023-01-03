F&O manual: Second half likely to be better for market; bullish set-up in IT stocks

The market saw some selling in the initial few minutes of the day. The Nifty traded down 0.03 percent or 6 points t o 18,191, and the Nifty Futures were down 0.1 percent. However, some recovery was seen around 9.30am.

On the January 5 weekly contract, most of the activity was concentrated around at the money strikes. Same was the case in the monthly contract for the month.

Bank Nifty was performing relatively better. The index was up 0.30 percent to 43,332.70. Thus, activity was also relatively better spread. The 43200 and 43300 strikes saw most activity for both Call and Put.

Traders who have skin in the game believe the Nifty and Bank Nifty may not gain that much today. They are also seeking opportunities in individual stocks.

Shijumon Antony, an equity derivatives trader, said he was not that bullish on Bank Nifty right now and expects it to slide lower in the first half of the day, however a later recovery cannot be denied.

Red bars shows change in call open interest (OI) while green bar in the put OI.

“Today being a day after the holiday for foreign institutions, activity might pick up in the second half,” he said. “So first half, we might see lower volume and higher volatility and second half more stable and slight up move.” Antony has shorted Fin Nifty calls today. He said he has sold the Fin Nifty 19150 call at Rs 27 with a hedge of 19350 call. He said he might buy Bank Nifty calls in the second half of the day if the market moves according to his expectations. After the Christmas, FII activity had come down significantly which is a usual phenomenon. However, the activity picks up in the new year. Manish Shah, another trader, said he was looking for opportunities in the Banking and IT sector. He is looking at taking bullish trades in Coforge, Persistent Systems. He said the outlook for Bank of Baroda is also looking up for today. Data showed the banking sector was seeing rise in price and open interest which is a sign of relative bullishness. Technology stocks were showing the same trend. Short buildup was seen in metals, oil and gas and cement. Trends across sectors at 10 am. Disclaimer: Trading in futures and options markets is extremely risky. Traders and experts mentioned above may not be SEBI registered. Hence trades they have taken should not be construed as investment or trading advice. Please consult a financial advisor before taking any trades.

