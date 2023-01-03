 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O manual: Second half likely to be better for market; bullish set-up in IT stocks

Shubham Raj
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Post Christmas, FII activity had come down significantly which is a usual phenomenon. However, the activity picks up in the new year.

The market saw some selling in the initial few minutes of the day. The Nifty traded down 0.03 percent or 6 points t o 18,191, and the Nifty Futures were down 0.1 percent. However, some recovery was seen around 9.30am.

On the January 5 weekly contract, most of the activity was concentrated around at the money strikes. Same was the case in the monthly contract for the month.

Bank Nifty was performing relatively better. The index was up 0.30 percent to 43,332.70. Thus, activity was also relatively better spread. The 43200 and 43300 strikes saw most activity for both Call and Put.

Traders who have skin in the game believe the Nifty and Bank Nifty may not gain that much today. They are also seeking opportunities in individual stocks.

Shijumon Antony, an equity derivatives trader, said he was not that bullish on Bank Nifty right now and expects it to slide lower in the first half of the day, however a later recovery cannot be denied.

