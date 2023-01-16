 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Traders stick to sell-on-rise stance; BoB, Muthoot Finance in focus

Shubham Raj
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Metals, oil and gas and telecom were seeing a short buildup, a bearish phenomenon when prices fall and open interest rises, while a long buildup, when prices rise along with OI, was seen in capital goods and finance

Indian equity benchmark failed to hold on to morning gains and slipped under selling pressure on January 16. At 10.35 am the Nifty was trading flat at 17,969, while its near-month futures struggled at around 18,034.75. Traders and analysts expect the index to be range-bound.

As every rise was being sold, the index couldn't gain momentum, said traders. Several of them were armed with the same strategies.

(Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)

“The market continues to be a sell-on-rise one,” said Santosh Pasi, a Sebi registered investment adviser and a derivatives trader. The index was finding stiff resistance at the upper end of the recent trading range, he said.

In the last few weeks, the Nifty has moved between 17,850 and 18,200. On January 19 expiry contracts, most new call writings were concentrated around 18,000 and 18,100 as they emerged as resistance zones. Put writers were moving lower as they unwinded their position at 17,900 strikes.

The Bank Nifty was trading with some gains. The index was up 0.5 percent at 42,601.75 but not all traders were hopeful about the index holding on to the gains.