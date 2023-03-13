F&O Manual: Traders stack up neutral trades around 17,450; bear pressure seen in stock derivatives

The market showed resilience despite weak global cues on March 13 morning. At 9.58 am, the benchmark Nifty was trading 48 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 17,461. Buying was seen in metals and information technology but auto and media were the biggest drags.

On the options front, 17,500 and 17,450 strikes saw both call and put writings, indicating that traders were taking neutral positions at these levels. This is also a sign that the market may move in this zone for the day.

Bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

A neutral position such as Straddle means buying or selling both call and put of the same underlying at the same strike. A trader makes money in such a strategy if the market does not move much. India VIX, a measure of expected volatility in the market, inched up 4 percent to near the 14 level.

IndusInd Bank was on bear's radar as the stock saw a heavy short build-up, which is characterised by a rise in open interest and a fall in share price. AU Small Finance Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Chambal Fertiliser and Zee Entertainment were others on the list. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra saw a long buildup as open interest and the stock price rose. ICICI General Insurance, Adani Enterprises and ICICI Bank also saw a long buildup. Overall, bear pressure was in all sectors led by auto, banking and media. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News