F&O Manual: Traders stack up neutral trades around 17,450; bear pressure seen in stock derivatives

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

India VIX, a measure of expected volatility in the market, inched up 4 percent to near the 14 level

The market showed resilience despite weak global cues on March 13 morning. At 9.58 am, the benchmark Nifty was trading 48 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 17,461. Buying was seen in metals and information technology but auto and media were the biggest drags.

On the options front, 17,500 and 17,450 strikes saw both call and put writings, indicating that traders were taking neutral positions at these levels. This is also a sign that the market may move in this zone for the day.

Bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.