F&O Buzzer: Infra, cement names hammered; autos among rare winners

The benchmark Nifty was trading at the day’s low on January 27 afternoon as most stocks in the F&O segment saw a short buildup, a bearish phenomenon when prices fall but open interest surge, putting more pressure on already beaten down names.

The Adani group companies were among the biggest casualties led by Adani Ports, whose futures contract slipped 17 percent and open interest (OI) to the month’s high. 600 strike was the main battlezone among the bulls and the bears as most puts and calls were written at that strike. Some unwinding of positions was being seen at higher levels.

The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Adani Enterprises, whose futures contracts were down 12 percent, also saw a 12 percent jump in OI. The level of 2,800 was emerging as the biggest support, while 3,000 remained the hurdle.

Cement majors Ambuja Cement and ACC–both owned by Adani–also saw heavy bearish pressure. More positions were being created in these names, signalling mounting pressure. Dixon Technology, which disappointed the Street with its earnings performance, joined with a 20 percent slump in futures prices. Call writing was seen at every out-of-the-money strike as they emerged as hurdles.

Bank of Baroda takes part-possession of Nirmal Lifestyle's mall in Mumbai

The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI. Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Power Finance, all government-owned companies, were also battered heavily. Canara Bank and Can Fin Homes saw long unwinding, a sign that it has hit the top. SBI, the country's largest lender, was also in a free fall. Call writers were pushing it lower to Rs 520, while put writers were struggling to move it to Rs 550. Auto stocks were providing a rare glimmer of hope on better-than-expected earnings performance. Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors saw a long buildup, a bullish phenomenon when price and OI rise in tandem. Dr Reddy's Labs, Ashok Leyland and PVR also saw a long buildup.

