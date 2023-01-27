English
    F&O Buzzer: Infra, cement names hammered; autos among rare winners

    Adani group companies among the biggest casualties led by Adani Ports. Dixon Technology, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics and Power Finance also battered

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

    The benchmark Nifty was trading at the day’s low on January 27 afternoon as most stocks in the F&O segment saw a short buildup, a bearish phenomenon when prices fall but open interest surge, putting more pressure on already beaten down names.

    The Adani group companies were among the biggest casualties led by Adani Ports, whose futures contract slipped 17 percent and open interest (OI) to the month’s high. 600 strike was the main battlezone among the bulls and the bears as most puts and calls were written at that strike. Some unwinding of positions was being seen at higher levels.

    Adani Enterprises, whose futures contracts were down 12 percent, also saw a 12 percent jump in OI. The level of 2,800 was emerging as the biggest support, while 3,000 remained the hurdle.