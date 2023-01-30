F&O Manual: Traders selling every rise; Adani stocks see long build-up

The Indian market was again trading weak on January 30 morning despite some initial buying. At 9.30 am, the Nifty rose 0.03 percent to 17,609.95. Traders were trying to sell every rise as they maintained their bearish stance. Some of the Adani group stocks, which were pounded in the week gone by, bounced back.

On the options front, heavy put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, as it emerges as a major support area. The maximum call writing was seen at 17,700 followed by 17,500 and 17,600 and as bears mounted pressure.

The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“I am bearish on the market,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader, who has sold calls. Sriwastava said he shorted Adani Group stocks and would continue with the position despite a bounce back.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.