F&O Manual: Traders selling every rise; Adani stocks see long build-up

The Indian market was again trading weak on January 30 morning despite some initial buying. At 9.30 am, the Nifty rose 0.03 percent to 17,609.95. Traders were trying to sell every rise as they maintained their bearish stance. Some of the Adani group stocks, which were pounded in the week gone by, bounced back.

On the options front, heavy put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, as it emerges as a major support area. The maximum call writing was seen at 17,700 followed by 17,500 and 17,600 and as bears mounted pressure.

The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“I am bearish on the market,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader, who has sold calls. Sriwastava said he shorted Adani Group stocks and would continue with the position despite a bounce back.

Adani Group stocks were hammered last week. The share of flagship Adani Enterprises slid much below the price set for its follow-on public offer (FPO). The price is yet to climb above the FPO price band of Rs 3,112-Rs 3,276

Adani Enterprises saw a long buildup, as open interest rose along with the price. The 3000 strike saw maximum call writing, emerging as a strong hurdle for the stock. Put writers were also present at this strike, as some traders expect the stock price to rise after Adani Group refuted allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenberg Research.

Manish Shah, a Sebi registered investment adviser and a trader, advised staying away from intraday trades in individual stocks because of huge volatility. In such cases, a bad trade can end up in huge losses, he warned.

Meanwhile, Intellect Design, J&K Cement, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the stocks that saw a long buildup. On the other hand, PVR, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Tata Steel were among those to see a short buildup, a bearish phenomenon when price fall but open interest rise.

Sector wise, media, metals and oil and gas saw short buildup while telecom, technology, and cement saw long buildup.