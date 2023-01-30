English
    F&O Manual: Traders selling every rise; Adani stocks see long build-up

    Manish Shah, a Sebi registered investment adviser and a trader, advises staying away from intraday trades in individual stocks because of huge volatility

    Shubham Raj
    January 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

    The Indian market was again trading weak on January 30 morning despite some initial buying. At 9.30 am, the Nifty rose 0.03 percent to 17,609.95. Traders were trying to sell every rise as they maintained their bearish stance. Some of the Adani group stocks, which were pounded in the week gone by, bounced back.

    On the options front, heavy put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, as it emerges as a major support area. The maximum call writing was seen at 17,700 followed by 17,500 and 17,600 and as bears mounted pressure.

    “I am bearish on the market,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader, who has sold calls. Sriwastava said he shorted Adani Group stocks and would continue with the position despite a bounce back.