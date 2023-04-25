F&O Manual: Nifty rises to wipe off initial losses; 17,863 crucial level

As midday approached on April 25, the market seems to have found its footing as buying in metal and public sector banks continued. The Nifty was trading 0.24 percent, or 43 points, up at 17,786.45.

The options data shows 17,800 is seeing both call and put writing, signalling that traders have taken neutral trades at this strike. Besides, more put writing was seen at 17,750 and 17,700 as bulls placed support at these levels.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option.

“While intra-day markets may continue to be choppy, value buying in the beaten-down counters could be seen after last week's fall,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Moneycontrol News