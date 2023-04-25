English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    F&O Manual: Nifty rises to wipe off initial losses; 17,863 crucial level

    Technically, the Nifty may find strength at the 17,863 mark, an analyst said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
    Among individual stocks Adani Enterprises, ABB, Marico and Bank of Baroda were among those that saw long buildup.

    Among individual stocks Adani Enterprises, ABB, Marico and Bank of Baroda were among those that saw long buildup.

    As midday approached on April 25, the market seems to have found its footing as buying in metal and public sector banks continued. The Nifty was trading 0.24 percent, or 43 points, up at 17,786.45.

    The options data shows 17,800 is seeing both call and put writing, signalling that traders have taken neutral trades at this strike. Besides, more put writing was seen at 17,750 and 17,700 as bulls placed support at these levels.

    Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI. The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option.

    “While intra-day markets may continue to be choppy, value buying in the beaten-down counters could be seen after last week's fall,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

    “The sentiments are, however, a bit dented after FIIs were net sellers in the past six trading sessions to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore. Technically, Nifty may find strength only above the 17,863 mark.”

    Related stories

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    Among individual stocks Adani Enterprises, ABB, Marico and Bank of Baroda were among those to see a long buildup, which means traders have taken bullish positions in these stocks.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Ipca Labs were among those that saw a short buildup, which refers to an accumulation of bearish positions.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bank Nifty #F&O Manual #Nifty
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 12:28 pm