F&O Manual: Setup weak as traders maintain shorts; 17,600 is the battle zone

Shubham Raj
Nifty,bank Nifty,F&O Manual / Feb 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Volatility remains high, with India VIX at 16. Infrastructure, metals and oil and gas are seeing a short buildup, while cement, technology and telecom see a long buildup

The market continued to trade weak on February 2 morning as the overhang of the rout in the Adani group stock remained, a day after Adani Enterprises withdrew its follow on public offer (FPO). At 10.20 am, the Nifty was down 0.21 percent at 17,579.40.

On the options front, 17600 is the battlezone on the next week’s contracts, as it has seen heavy call and put writing. Call writers were also active at 17,700 and 17,800 strikes.

Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“My trading strategy is still to sell on rise,” said Santosh Pasi, a Sebi registered investment adviser. He maintained his negative view on both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty. The banking index was down about 0.29 percent.