F&O Manual: Setup weak as traders maintain shorts; 17,600 is the battle zone

The market continued to trade weak on February 2 morning as the overhang of the rout in the Adani group stock remained, a day after Adani Enterprises withdrew its follow on public offer (FPO). At 10.20 am, the Nifty was down 0.21 percent at 17,579.40.

On the options front, 17600 is the battlezone on the next week’s contracts, as it has seen heavy call and put writing. Call writers were also active at 17,700 and 17,800 strikes.

Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“My trading strategy is still to sell on rise,” said Santosh Pasi, a Sebi registered investment adviser. He maintained his negative view on both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty. The banking index was down about 0.29 percent.

Volatility remained high as the India VIX hovered around 16.

Sector wise, infrastructure, metals and oil and gas were seeing a short buildup, which is a bearish sign that occurs when the price of a stock falls along with high open interest and volume.

Cement, technology and telecom saw a long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that results when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price.

Manish Shah, a trader and Sebi registered research analyst, said software stocks such as Wipro and Infosys can be good intraday bets. He was also bullish on IDFC, which announced a hefty dividend.

ITC, Ashok Leyland, IDFC, Can Fin Homes and Britannia saw a long buildup, while Birlasoft, Adani Enterprises, Jubilant Foods, Adani Ports and UPLV saw a short buildup.