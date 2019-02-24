App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eye on broader markets: Technical setup for midcaps looks much better than smallcaps

Any reversal at 10,915–11,100 may lead to resumption of its next leg of correction. In such a scenario it could fall towards or even below its previous medium-term swing low of 10,000, says Reliance Securities' Arun Kumar.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The setup of the Nifty Midcap index is much better than that of NSE Smallcap index. Though both indices continue to underperform the Nifty 50 index, the midcap index is better placed, Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. Nifty saw its longest losing streak for the first time since 2015. Do you think the pain is here to stay or have we made a bottom on the index?

A. The Nifty 50 index reversal from its recent bottom of 10,585 looks like a counter-trend rally. Any reversal at around 10,915–11,100 may lead to the resumption of its next leg of correction. In such a scenario, it could fall towards or even below its previous medium-term swing low of 10,000.

Q. How is market looking on technical charts? We have an expiry and a couple of important data points to take care in the coming week. Do you think we are in for a volatile March as well?

related news

A. The Nifty50 index was indecisive for the past three months and lacked directional clarity. On the near-term basis, it has the potential to rally towards 10,861 and possibly towards 10,915 over the next few days.

However, a strong close outside the range of 10,500–11,100 will confirm the next stage of directional action. The medium-term measures of the key indices favour a correction. Therefore, any weak close below 10,500 may lead to a sharp fall.

Q. What is your call on small and midcaps which have shown signs of bottoming out in the week gone by?

A. The setup of the Nifty Midcap index is much better than that of NSE Smallcap index. Though both indices continue to underperform the Nifty 50 index, the midcap index is better placed.

One has to be very selective at this stage of the market. Few midcap stocks are displaying initial signs of turning around or at least halting their fall.

Q. Metals stocks seems to have grabbed investors’ attention. What are the reasons behind the rally and any particular stocks which are looking attractive and why?

A. Most of the metal stocks were oversold on a near and medium-term basis. So we are witnessing a near-term rally. We need to see a structural change before confirming a reversal in metal stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 10:27 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.