Eye on broader markets: Technical setup for midcaps looks much better than smallcaps

Q. Nifty saw its longest losing streak for the first time since 2015. Do you think the pain is here to stay or have we made a bottom on the index?

A. The Nifty 50 index reversal from its recent bottom of 10,585 looks like a counter-trend rally. Any reversal at around 10,915–11,100 may lead to the resumption of its next leg of correction. In such a scenario, it could fall towards or even below its previous medium-term swing low of 10,000.

Q. How is market looking on technical charts? We have an expiry and a couple of important data points to take care in the coming week. Do you think we are in for a volatile March as well?

A. The Nifty50 index was indecisive for the past three months and lacked directional clarity. On the near-term basis, it has the potential to rally towards 10,861 and possibly towards 10,915 over the next few days.

However, a strong close outside the range of 10,500–11,100 will confirm the next stage of directional action. The medium-term measures of the key indices favour a correction. Therefore, any weak close below 10,500 may lead to a sharp fall.

Q. What is your call on small and midcaps which have shown signs of bottoming out in the week gone by?

A. The setup of the Nifty Midcap index is much better than that of NSE Smallcap index. Though both indices continue to underperform the Nifty 50 index, the midcap index is better placed.

One has to be very selective at this stage of the market. Few midcap stocks are displaying initial signs of turning around or at least halting their fall.

Q. Metals stocks seems to have grabbed investors’ attention. What are the reasons behind the rally and any particular stocks which are looking attractive and why?

A. Most of the metal stocks were oversold on a near and medium-term basis. So we are witnessing a near-term rally. We need to see a structural change before confirming a reversal in metal stocks.

