Exxaro Tiles cracks 1% as taxman comes knocking to check GST violation

Shares of Exxaro Tiles tumbled over 1 percent to Rs 111.25 on Tuesday after the company said the GST department conducted a search operation at its Vadodara-based plant on March 13.

“The Superintendent (Preventive) official of the GST department conducted search at the company’s plant… in context of inspection of books of accounts of the company,” it said in a regulatory filing.

“There was no seizure of any articles or documents during the search operation. The search operation concluded on March 13, 2023.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Cipla dived 2.5 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 858.15 after the company reportedly came under the lens of the income-tax department over potential tax violation and tax avoidance, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The tax department is investigating alleged wrong claims made by the drug major worth Rs 400 crore under Section 80-IA as well as alleged wrongful deductions worth Rs 1,300 crore claimed for Research and Development, the report stated.

Moneycontrol News