'Extraordinary measures need to be taken for MSMEs, startups'

The world is passing through an unprecedented crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic resulting in large scale loss of life and severe human suffering globally. It has also resulted in a major economic crisis, with a halt in production, a collapse in consumption and confidence. The magnitude of the shock and the unfolding of the pandemic makes it difficult to forecast economic impact but there is all possibility of a global recession.

It is being recognized that due to this crisis various factors such as increased risk aversion, decreased liquidity, bleak prospects for economic growth etc. have a severe impact on SMEs. The SMEs are going to get impacted on both demand and supply sides.

On the demand side, there will be a sudden loss of demand and revenue which will adversely affect their ability to function resulting into severe liquidity shortages. The prevailing uncertainty and lower confidence will reduce consumer spending and consumption.

On the supply side, companies experience a reduction in labour as most of them are migrant workers who because of lockdown and quarantine will like to go to their native place to spend time with their families.

Furthermore, supply chains are interrupted leading to a shortage of parts and intermediate goods. There is also a spillover of the impact of the virus on financial markets resulting in further loss of confidence and credit availability.

In India, MSMEs primarily rely on bank finance for their operations, capex and working capital requirement and as such, all public policies primarily focus on ensuring timely and adequate finance to this sector.

The situation being very fragile, RBI has taken a slew of measures to ensure that sufficient liquidity should be available in the system. This will help the banks and NBFCs in providing credit to SMEs. The RBI cut the repo rate to 4.4 percent, lowest in 15 years, reduced the CRR by 100 basis points the first time in the last 7 years.

The reverse repo rate was also cut by a 90 basis point. Besides that RBI has also allowed the banks to keep the EMI on hold for all term loans for three months. The various measures taken by RBI are going to ease pressure on borrowers, lenders and other entities including mutual funds.

SEBI has also taken measures by relaxing guidelines and timeline for raising funds through right issue. Also they have extended the validity of observation on public issues and rights issues for a further period of six months from the date of expiry.

The measures taken by SEBI are aimed to expand the universe of listed companies, easing the compliance and providing flexibility raising the funds through the capital market in such turbulent times.

While banks play a major role in financing SMEs, the ability of SMEs and startups to access alternative sources of capital like equity funds need to be enhanced considerably to encourage and develop entrepreneurship.

Equity capital is often a more appropriate financing instrument for high-growth-potential SMEs and Start-ups. Equity capital puts finance into the business without committing the company to inflexible repayment schedules or debt covenants that could see them lose control if results come more slowly than expected. It is also a more fitting way to reward investors prepared to take the risk of putting money into SMEs and Start-ups.

Exchanges in India have launched its SME Platform on March 13, 2012. The objective was to provide an opportunity for the SMEs to raise the equity capital for their growth and expansion, unleash the valuation of the company, creating visibility and credibility. Start-up Platform was also launched in December 2018 so as to offer a simple, cost-effective, yet deeply impactful mechanism that enables the growth of a startup.

As of today, 550 SMEs got listed on SME Platform and 5 Startup got listed on Startup Platform who have raised fund to the tune of Rs 5,800 crore and Rs 22 crore respectively. There are further chances of almost 70 SMEs and 10 startups to get listed on the exchanges in this financial year.

Even during the lockdown period SMEs and Start-up raised funds and got listed on the Exchange. We have seen listing of three SMEs who have raised Rs 9.5 crore and a start-up which has raised Rs 3.75 crore.

A few months back Honourable Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari has announced the creation of fund of funds for a tune of Rs 10,000 crore which will subscribe 15 percent of the equity of the SME going for listing.

Though measures have been taken to support the MSMEs, however, some more measures are required so that they can sail through this tough time. Some of the measures that the government may take to support MSMEs are:

1. Providing bridge loans/top-up finance even if drawing limits are exceeded2. Interest on drawn limits to be waived or reduced till September 20203. Reduction on the applicable rate of interest for advances made by financial institutions4. Waiver/reduction in commercial electricity bills, local body charges, government levy and collection5. MSME transporters are given support in the form of increased depreciation, extension of roadworthiness and other RTO requirements, toll collection, subsidy in an auto loan.6. The payments pending with the government should be released with immediate effect.7. Retrospective demands and notices etc. served from December, 19 onwards by direct and indirect tax authorities may be put on hold till September, 20.8. There should be speedier disposal of refund claims.9. Moratorium period may be extended till September as lockdown period got extended.

10. The focus may also be put on providing equity funds in order to reduce the liability of servicing them.

The present time requires extraordinary measures to be taken by Government, RBI, SEBI, Stock Exchanges and other financial institutions for supporting and handholding the MSMEs and Start-ups. With the concerted efforts of all the stakeholders, we are sure that the SMEs and Start-up would sail through these tough times.

The author is Head of BSE SME & Startup.

