Export duty rollback — sentimentally positive but not a big driving factor: Brokerages

Nickey Mirchandani
Nov 21, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Most brokerages do not see the government move to cut export duty boosting domestic steel prices in a big way as they are already at a 15-20 percent premium to landed imports. Say broad-based policy stimulus in China would be the key determinant.

Steel stocks were in the green after the central government announced a rollback of the duty imposed in May this year on exports of steel, iron ore, and pellets. However, most brokerages do not see the government move as a big driving factor and upside for domestic steel prices, which are already trading at a premium of 15-20 percent to landed imports.

Brokerages though have been positively surprised by the timing of this announcement but view the development only as sentimentally positive and not fundamentally drastic on the financials of the company.

Following are the key brokerage takeaways.

Jefferies

Views the Indian government's decision to scrap the 15 percent steel export tariff, imposed in May, as positive for the steel industry as it helps drive a recovery in export volumes and ease the oversupply in the domestic market. However, the brokerage says the move won't be a big driving factor for prices in the near term as domestic prices are already at a 15-20 percent premium to landed imports. The brokerage has a 'Hold' rating on Tata Steel and 'Underperform' on JSW Steel.

CLSA