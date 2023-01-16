 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Explained: Will AIFs trading in CDS deepen corporate bonds market?

Asha Menon
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

SEBI recently issued a framework for the funds to trade in the credit derivatives

Regulators have been trying to introduce various innovations to deepen the corporate-bond market. (Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed alternative investment funds (AIFs) to transact in credit default swaps (CDS).

This is being seen as one of the many initiatives the market regulator has taken to deepen the listed corporate bond market, since CDS mostly works like an insurance against credit default and are expected to inspire confidence among investors to buy from lower-rated issuers.

AIFs are privately raised funds, to be invested across asset classes including startups and art. They allow people to diversify their holdings and protect themselves from stock market volatility, and the funds come in three categories –AIF-I, AIF-II and AIF-III. The first two funds are more tightly regulated than the third. For example, while leverage isn’t allowed in the first, it is allowed in the second for operating expenses and it is allowed in the third even for investing.

Also read: Sebi mulls opening mutual fund 'sponsor' door to PE funds

So what is a CDS?

Firstly, it is a derivative. But here’s more.