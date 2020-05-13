Explained | Why Vedanta is delisting and what should shareholders do?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down what the London-based Marwari billionaire is attempting back home during a volatile financial and commodities market.
In a sudden move that surprised market participants, metals and mining baron Anil Agarwal has announced a proposal to buy out minority, non-promoter shareholders of Vedanta and delist the firm from the domestic stock exchanges.
Let us understand the rationale behind metals and mining billionaire's decision to buy out minority, non-promoter shareholders of his Indian unit and take it private with Moneycontrol's, Sakshi Batra.
First Published on May 13, 2020 10:20 pm