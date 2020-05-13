App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:20 PM IST

Explained | Why Vedanta is delisting and what should shareholders do?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down what the London-based Marwari billionaire is attempting back home during a volatile financial and commodities market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a sudden move that surprised market participants, metals and mining baron Anil Agarwal has announced a proposal to buy out minority, non-promoter shareholders of Vedanta and delist the firm from the domestic stock exchanges.


Let us understand the rationale behind metals and mining billionaire's decision to buy out minority, non-promoter shareholders of his Indian unit and take it private with Moneycontrol's, Sakshi Batra.





First Published on May 13, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Anil Agarwal #Moneycontrol Videos #Vedanta Delisting #Vedanta shareholders #videos

Parliamentary panel on labour seeks clarification from 9 states on dilution of labour laws: Chairperson

Coronavirus lockdown: 41 prevented from boarding Delhi-bound train, Railways refuses to issue refund

Railways to start waiting list for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

